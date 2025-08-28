Latif Siddiqui, DU professor besieged, handed over to police

Former member of parliament Abdul Latif Siddiqui and Dhaka University Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman (Karzon) were besieged by a group of people who identified themselves as “July Fighters” on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU), where the two had gone to attend a roundtable this morning.

The roundtable on liberation war and the constitution was organised by a platform, Mancha 71.