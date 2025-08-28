Latif Siddiqui, DU professor besieged, handed over to police
Former member of parliament Abdul Latif Siddiqui and Dhaka University Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman (Karzon) were besieged by a group of people who identified themselves as “July Fighters” on Thursday.
The incident took place at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU), where the two had gone to attend a roundtable this morning.
The roundtable on liberation war and the constitution was organised by a platform, Mancha 71.
Eminent jurist Kamal Hossain, one of the principal architects of Bangladesh’s Constitution and Emeritus President of Gono Forum, was scheduled to attend the discussion as chief guest.
Although the discussion was due to start at 10:00 am, it began an hour later, at 11:00 am.
Sheikh Hafizur Rahman (Karzon), Professor of Law Department at Dhaka University, was first to address the roundtable.
“We are witnessing that an ill attempt is going on to throw away the country’s constitution. Jamaat (Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami), Shibir (Islami Chhatra Shibir) and National Citizen Party (NCP) are behind this. They have been adorning freedom fighters with garlands of shoes under the leadership of Professor Yunus,” he told the discussion.
Immediately after the speech of Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, a group of people entered the DRU auditorium with a procession.
They were chanting different slogans like “July-er hatiar, gorje uthuk arekbar”, “League dhor, jele bhor”, July-er joddhara, ek hou larai koro” and so on.
At one stage, they tore down the banner of the roundtable discussion and confined the participants inside.
Around 12:15 pm, a team of police from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrived, and the protesters handed over at least 15 people, including former lawmaker Abdul Latif Siddique and Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, to the police.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Asaduzzaman was present at the scene. As of the time of writing this report, police remained deployed in front of the DRU.
Former MP Abdul Latif Siddiqui said, “I had no idea there would be any problem here. I have no connection with the Awami League. I came only because I was invited to this event.”
When asked why the roundtable participants were confined and handed over to police, a man named Al Amin Rasel said, “We are the July Fighters. Fallen Awami League, Jubo League, and banned Chhatra League leaders and activists had gathered here to conspire. As long as the July Fighters live, we will never allow such things to happen.”
Shamim Hossain, a Jamaat-e-Islami leader from Paltan Thana, said, “A certain group is trying to pit 1971 against 2024 in order to discredit the latter. We believe 1971 is our foundation, and 2024 is our liberation. Those who gathered here are all involved in the killings of 2024. Many of them are facing cases. Without taking the law into our own hands, we handed them over to the police.”
Among those present at the discussion were former secretary Abu Alam Shahid Khan and Professor Abdullah Al Mahmud, convener of Muktijuddho Mancha 71, among others.