A-level student falls off roof and dies

Special Correspondent
A 17-year-old student has died after falling off the roof of the Green Herald International School at Mohammadpur area in the capital.

Police , however, suspect the student committed suicide after jumping from the roof on Tuesday.

The deceased is Ishraq Chowdhury, a student of A-level of the English-medium school.

Quoting the school authorities, Mohammadpur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Kalam Azad said Ishraq jumped from the roof of the three-storey building. It seemed that he committed suicide. However, the reason behind his suicide hasn’t been known immediately.

Police said Ishraq jumped from the roof of the building while his mother was waiting for him outside the school. He was immediately rushed to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for treatment, but the physicians there pronounced him dead.

The school authorities didn't issue any official statement over the death of Ishraq.

