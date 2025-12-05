BIPSS-DCAF security conf
Unified security framework stressed for consistent strategic direction
The Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), in strategic partnership with the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF), convened a high-level conference titled “Security Sector Reform (SSR): Challenges, Opportunities, and Pathways Forward” in Dhaka as part of a two-day dialogue on strengthening democratic security governance, said a press released.
The conference brought together retired senior police and military officers, diplomats, academics, journalists, civil society representatives, political leaders, private security professionals, and young researchers to critically assess the future of policing and security governance in Bangladesh.
In his opening remarks, Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (Retd), President of BIPSS, described Bangladesh as navigating a crucial period of institutional evolution and reform, which requires a fundamental re-evaluation of key governance pillars.
He emphasised that this transition necessitates a fundamental re-evaluation of all key governance pillars and the security sector, given its expansive mandate, requires urgent attention to enhance its effectiveness, ensure professional standards, and rebuild public trust.
The session one examined the Police Reform Commission’s recommendations across several thematic pillars, including human rights and accountability, legal and operational modernization, anti-corruption measures, human resources and welfare, gender equity, and the use of technology to rebuild public trust.
Participants recognised the technical strength of these proposals but stressed that implementation remains the greatest challenge.
Highlighting the broader strategic gaps in the reform process, the President of BIPSS observed, “There is a critical need to establish a unified and comprehensive strategic security framework, such as a National Security Policy (NSP) and a central coordination mechanism (NSC), to provide consistent strategic direction and improve inter-agency alignment.”
This was followed by the second session on Democratic Control, Oversight, and Accountability, moderated by DCAF.
The discussion emphasized strengthening governance, oversight, and professional accountability across the security sector by utilising institutional mechanisms such as legislative oversight, judicial review, and independent commissions.
Participants emphasised the importance of parliamentary oversight, judicial review, independent commissions, and civil society engagement in preventing abuse of power and ensuring responsible security governance.
The discussion also highlighted the relevance of gender-sensitive oversight and alignment with constitutional and legal safeguards.
The second day of the event cantered on the Security Sector, Gender, and the Role of Media. The session on Security Sector and Media Relations, moderated by Raheed Ejaz, Diplomatic Correspondent, Prothom Alo, examined ways to enhance transparency and communication between the security sector and the media.
Discussions addressed the media’s role in shaping public perception, supporting accountability, and acting as a democratic watchdog, while also emphasizing the need for responsible reporting and access to verified information to improve public trust.
The final session on Security Sector, Gender, and Human Rights, moderated by Marufa Akhter, Associate Professor and Chairman, Department of Global Studies and Governance, Independent University of Bangladesh (IUB), focused on integrating gender perspectives into security operations, upholding human rights standards, and addressing gender-based violence within the security context.
Participants stressed the importance of institutional gender mainstreaming, survivor-centered approaches, and accountability mechanisms to ensure inclusive and rights-based security services.
The discussion also underscored the need for gender-responsive training, leadership representation, and protection of vulnerable populations.
The conference concluded with a strong consensus on the need for sustained, inclusive, and accountable approaches to security sector reform in Bangladesh.
Participants reaffirmed that effective police reform, democratic oversight, constructive media engagement, and the integration of gender and human rights are essential pillars for building a transparent, accountable, and people-cantered security sector.
BIPSS and DCAF expressed their commitment to continuing dialogue and cooperation to advance meaningful security sector governance reforms in Bangladesh.