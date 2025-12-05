Unified security framework stressed for consistent strategic direction

In his opening remarks, Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (Retd), President of BIPSS, described Bangladesh as navigating a crucial period of institutional evolution and reform, which requires a fundamental re-evaluation of key governance pillars.

He emphasised that this transition necessitates a fundamental re-evaluation of all key governance pillars and the security sector, given its expansive mandate, requires urgent attention to enhance its effectiveness, ensure professional standards, and rebuild public trust.

The session one examined the Police Reform Commission’s recommendations across several thematic pillars, including human rights and accountability, legal and operational modernization, anti-corruption measures, human resources and welfare, gender equity, and the use of technology to rebuild public trust.