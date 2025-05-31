Deadlock at NIOH
‘Surgery date has lapsed, my mother’s eye is deteriorating’
Shanta Akhter came to Dhaka from Savar in outskirts of the capital, as her mother was scheduled to undergo an eye surgery at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH) in the capital’s Agargaon on 29 May. But the surgery did not take place due to the suspension of medical services at NIOH.
Shanta Akhter spoke to Prothom Alo at the hospital gate. She said, “Since there is no better eye treatment available elsewhere, we rely solely on the NIOH. But the surgery date has already passed, and my mother’s condition is worsening each day. If surgery is not performed soon, my mother will face serious complications.”
As of Saturday, medical services at the NIOH have remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day, following clashes between the medical staff and the patients who were injured in the July uprising.
A deadlock has hit the NIOH since Wednesday morning. As the hospital authorities are still unable to say when medical services will resume, sufferings to patients and their relatives are on the rise, with many patients including those who need surgery leaving the hospital without receiving treatment.
Babul Hossain from Sirajganj brought his daughter, Jasmin Akhter to consult an eye specialist. When he arrived, he found services suspended. Jasmin was scheduled to undergo surgery on Saturday. Now, they are awaiting the resumption of services.
Babul Hossain told Prothom Alo, “I never faced such hassle before. If the surgery does not happen, we will have to return to Sirajganj. Tears constantly flow from my daughter’s eyes, and her eyes could be permanently damaged without immediate treatment.”
Rohan Mahmud has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for six months after being injured in the July uprising. He hopes medial services would resume soon. Rohan said, “Some of the patients receiving treatments here have lost an eye, others have blurry vision, and some are facing issues in their good eye. Where would we go now in this condition?”
Visiting the 250-bed hospital on Saturday morning, no doctors, nurses, or officials were seen. More than 100 patients, who came from various places of the country, were seen waiting at the hospital gate, and many of them seen leaving without any treatment.
According to the admitted patients, there are currently 60- 70 patients who were injured during the July uprising, and 25- 30 general patients. Since their treatment is incomplete, they cannot go elsewhere.
Police and Ansar personnel have remained deployed at the hospital since the clash. Speaking to police and Absar members, it has been learned that the situation remained calm since Wednesday, but no doctors, nurses, and officials showed up.
Policeman Abu Sufian said, “We have to ensure security. We are not aware of when medical services will resume. Every day, patients and their relatives travel from afar only to return disappointed.”
NIOH acting director Jan-e-Alam told Prothom Alo on Friday, “The hospital is closed. No doctors, nurses, or staff are allowed to enter. So we do not know when services will resume. I have no update on the condition of the hospital patients either.”
A meeting was held at the government residence of Professor Md Sayedur Rahman regarding the NIOH situation with several advisors, two leaders from the National Citizen Party (NCP), the hospital’s director, and other officials attending the meeting.
The meeting discussed not sending the physicians and officials, who faced objection from the July uprising victims, back to the hospital for the time being. The meeting also discussed follow-up treatment for patients who had returned from treatment abroad, and plans to send more patients abroad for treatment.
Professor Md. Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the Chief Advisor, said on Friday evening, “It may take a little time to fully resume services at the hospital.”