‘Surgery date has lapsed, my mother’s eye is deteriorating’

Shanta Akhter came to Dhaka from Savar in outskirts of the capital, as her mother was scheduled to undergo an eye surgery at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH) in the capital’s Agargaon on 29 May. But the surgery did not take place due to the suspension of medical services at NIOH.

Shanta Akhter spoke to Prothom Alo at the hospital gate. She said, “Since there is no better eye treatment available elsewhere, we rely solely on the NIOH. But the surgery date has already passed, and my mother’s condition is worsening each day. If surgery is not performed soon, my mother will face serious complications.”