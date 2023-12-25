Five containers of freight train derailed in Uttara

Five containers of a freight train derailed in Kotbari area in the city’s Uttara at around 10:00am today. The accident led to a collapse in train schedules.
Tongi railway police sources said the accident took place while the Chattogram-bound train was crossing Kotbari level crossing. Rescue operations did not start as of 11:00am.
Tongi railway police outpost’s in-charge sub inspector Choton Sharma told Prothom Alo that the train derailed as soon as it crossed Kotbari level crossing. No casualties were reported in this incident.
It is suspected that the accident took place due to a fault on the railway track or the wheels slipped from the track.
He said the accident does not seem to be sabotage.