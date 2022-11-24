Mehedy hands over hefty amount of money to escaped militants: CTTC

Mehedy Hasan Omi alias Rafi, 24, who was arrested in a case filed over snatching two militant convicts from the court, came to Old Dhaka with a hefty amount of money.

He later handed over the amount to the escaped militants.

The chief of counter terrorism and transnational crime (CTTC) unit and the additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Md Asaduzzaman, came up with this disclosure at a press briefing on Thursday.