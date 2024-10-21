July Shaheed Smriti Foundation: Sarjis made general secretary, Mir Snigdho CEO
Sarjis Alam, a key coordinator of Students Against Discrimination has been made the general secretary and Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho as the chief executive officer (CEO) of July Shaheed Smriti Foundation.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the executive council of the foundation, a press release Monday said.
Foundation president and chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna.
Advisers Md. Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuayin, Nurjahan Begum and Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, martyr Mir Mugdho’s twin brother Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho and coordinator of the student-led movement Sarjis Alam attended the meeting.
The July Shaheed Smriti Foundation is non-political, voluntary and public welfare-oriented organisation approved by the government of Bangladesh.
The main aim of this foundation is to ensure the welfare of the families of the martyrs of July-August 2024 student movement and provide financial and humanitarian support to the families of victims of the movement.