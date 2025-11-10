DMP imposes ban on all gatherings around SC, judges complex from Tuesday

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on all kinds of gatherings around the Supreme Court and the judges complex from tomorrow, Tuesday, citing security concern.

The DMP in a public order today said the restriction was imposed in the interest of maintaining public order.

According to the notice, all types of meetings, rallies, mass gatherings, processions, human chains, sit-in strikes and processions have been banned in front of the official residence of the Chief Justice, Justice Bhaban, Judges Complex and the main gate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court.