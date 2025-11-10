DMP imposes ban on all gatherings around SC, judges complex from Tuesday
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on all kinds of gatherings around the Supreme Court and the judges complex from tomorrow, Tuesday, citing security concern.
The DMP in a public order today said the restriction was imposed in the interest of maintaining public order.
According to the notice, all types of meetings, rallies, mass gatherings, processions, human chains, sit-in strikes and processions have been banned in front of the official residence of the Chief Justice, Justice Bhaban, Judges Complex and the main gate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court.
The restriction will also be applicable for some other places that include Mazar Gate, Jame Masjid Gate, the entrance gate of International Crimes Tribunal 1 and 2, and the Judicial Administration Training Institute building.
The DMP Commissioner by virtue of the powers vested in Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No. III/76) imposed the restriction, which will be effective from tomorrow until further order.
The Commissioner has requested all concerned not to obstruct traffic by blocking roads from time to time in the name of various demands and protest programmes.