Three buses torched in Dhaka within hours

The unidentified miscreants have set fire to another bus at Mirpur-12 in Dhaka.
With this, a total of three buses have encountered fire attacks at different spots in Dhaka within several hours in the evening. The count of torched buses stands at four if the incidents of the entire day are taken into account.
In the latest incident, a Green University bus was burnt at Mirpur-12 around 9:00 pm, exacerbating the already tense situation in the capital amid the ongoing blockade programme of BNP.
Rashed Bin Khaled, control room in charge of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said the miscreants set fire to the bus at 9:12 pm when it was parked at Mirpur-12.
Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, he said, adding that it is still uncertain if there are any casualties.
Earlier, a passenger bus of Baishakhi Paribahan was set on fire in the Baridhara area at 7:00 pm and a Welcome Paribahan bus at Shyamoli at 6:00 pm.
Another bus was torched in the Mughda area in the morning.
It was the second day of the BNP’s three-day blockade across the country.
The party, along with other like-minded parties and alliances, have been in a movement for resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and restoration of an election-time caretaker government.
But the government is still hellbent on conducting another election under the current government, led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.