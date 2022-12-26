Metro rail: Reduce fare by 30pc

Addressing the event, IPD executive director professor Adil Mohammed Khan said there are 30-40 million daily trips in Dhaka and the launch of metro rail as part of faster trip is an epoch-making initiative.
Authorities concerned will have to wait to review the impact of metro rail on communication system until the launch of the service on Uttara-Motijheel route next year and fare should be kept within the capacity of people otherwise metro rail would not attract passengers as expected, he said.
Adil Mohammed Khan advised half fare for students and fare exemption for child under five. He also stressed launch of multimode-based coordinated communication system at metro rail stations and construction of walkway beside the stations.
Communication expert and metro rail-related Transit Oriented Development (TOD) project consultant Afsana Haque said 60-70 per cent of the people use public transport in Dhaka and the fare in bus is about Tk 2.50 per kilometer while the lowest fare in metro rail is Tk 20. So, commuters taking short trip would not be encouraged to use this service, she added.
Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) urban planner Ashraful Islam said metro rail is encouraged in a city with more than three million people, thus, this is an effective system for Dhaka.
He emphasised launch of a coordinated bus service to reduce traffic jam and get the full benefit of metro rail as well and adequate parking facilities besides metro rail stations.
IPD advisor professor Akter Mahmud said people cannot expect that traffic situation will ease in Dhaka city by the launch of the lone metro rail service.
The first-ever metro rail service in the country will go on operation in Dhaka on Wednesday, with a trip from Uttara to Aagargaon.