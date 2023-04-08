Sufferings in buying online train tickets

Passengers face trouble on the second day of purchasing train tickets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as the activities of online services start at 8:00am on Saturday.
Some of the passengers said they are unable to buy tickets due to server down.
Some alleged they could not buy tickets due to trouble in payment.
The railway authorities, however, said there are some problems in logging in to server as many passengers are logging in simultaneously.
A passenger named Abdur Razzak said, "After logging in at 8:00am, I was disappointed as there were only 10 tickets in Snigha for Kurigra. I was able to book two tickets but the purchase option was not loading. I was stuck for one hour at purchase option. Should I wait till Iftar in front of computer? Most of the tickets are finished immediately after logging in at 8:00am."
Regarding the matter, Bangladesh Railway addition director general Sardar Shahdat said there is no problem in the system. There may be problems as a large number of passengers are trying to buy tickets at a time.
UNB adds: Advance train tickets for 17, 18,19,20,21 April will be available on 7, 8,9,10 and 11 April respectively while the selling of return tickets will begin from 15 April.
Besides, the return tickets for 25, 26, 27, 29, and 30 April will be available for 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 April. On the occasion of Eid, the movement of ‘Mitali Express’ and ‘Maitree Express’ trains will remained suspended from 18-27 April and 20-27 April respectively.
However, the ‘Bandhan Express’ train will run as per its schedule. There will be no stopover of Dhaka-bound Ekata, Drutojan, Panchagarh, Nilsagar, Kurigram, Lalmoni and Rangpur Express trains at Dhaka Airport Station from 17 April to the day before Eid-ul-Fitr.