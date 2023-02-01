Flights at Dhaka airport to remain suspended for 5 hrs for 2 months

Flight operations to remain suspended at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka for five hours for the next two months, said the airport authorities.

The authorities said the suspension will remain in place from 2:00 am to 7:00 am every day from 2 February to 3 April for renovation of lighting system at the airport. That’s why the number of flights will be increased from 7:00 am to 11:30 am and from 10:00 pm to 2:00 am, the authorities added.