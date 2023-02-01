Flights at Dhaka airport to remain suspended for 5 hrs for 2 months

Speaking to Prothom Alo, executive director at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam said lights will be installed at the central line of the runway at the airport to enhance efficiency in management of flights and to increase services to the passengers. For this the operations at the airport runway will remain suspended between 2:00 am and 7:00 am from 2 February to 3 April, he added.
Kamrul Islam also said a notum has been issued from the airport’s air traffic management (ATM) division in this regard.
He said the airport authorities have adopted a plan about flight management and other issues through coordination with the traffic division and other concerned government and private organisations operating at the airport to ease the passengers’ movement.
A monitoring team has also been formed to implement the plans. The passengers could face problems temporarily for the suspension of flights for five hours at night for two months and the airport authorities regret for this, Kamrul Islam added.