DU students besiege Shahbagh police station, demand arrest of ‘real’ killers

Later, the protesting students marched to Shahbagh and staged a sit-in before the police station. They demanded that the real accused in the murder be arrested at the earliest. All the perpetrators must be brought under trial. But there is no visible progress, though a significant number of days have passed.

The students were seen chanting various slogans, including “Why did my brother die? The administration must answer,” and “Why the killers roam free when my brother is in the grave?”

Shahriar Alam Samya, a student of the 2018–19 session at the Institute of Education and Research, was stabbed to death last Tuesday by miscreants near the Mukta Mancha area in Suhrawardy Udyan. He was the literary and publication affairs secretary of the Sir AF Rahman Hall unit of Chhatra Dal.