Lockdown breaches: 241 arrested in Dhaka

Meanwhile, mobile courts collected Tk 37,450 in fines from 84 people.
Also, the Traffic Division collected Tk 1,218,000 as penalties from 537 vehicles for violating Covid restriction.
The number of vehicles and people on the city’s streets were comparatively higher on Sunday than the previous day.
The movement of people and vehicles increased significantly on the 17th day of lockdown on as many people are coming out of their houses for various reasons.
Some people are going outside for vaccination as mass vaccination programme began in the country on Saturday while many more for other reasons as export-oriented factories were opened on 1 August.
It is only the shopping malls and eateries that remained closed and public transport stayed off roads as per lockdown rules.