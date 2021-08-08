City

Lockdown breaches: 241 arrested in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 241 more people in Dhaka on Sunday for violating Covid restrictions on the 17th day of the countrywide lockdown aimed at reducing the Covid-19 spread, reports UNB.

The arrestees failed to show any valid reason for being out on the streets, said DMP additional deputy commissioner (media) Iftekharul Islam.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, mobile courts collected Tk 37,450 in fines from 84 people.

Also, the Traffic Division collected Tk 1,218,000 as penalties from 537 vehicles for violating Covid restriction.

The number of vehicles and people on the city’s streets were comparatively higher on Sunday than the previous day.

Advertisement

The movement of people and vehicles increased significantly on the 17th day of lockdown on as many people are coming out of their houses for various reasons.

Some people are going outside for vaccination as mass vaccination programme began in the country on Saturday while many more for other reasons as export-oriented factories were opened on 1 August.

It is only the shopping malls and eateries that remained closed and public transport stayed off roads as per lockdown rules.

Read more from City
Advertisement