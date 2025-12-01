Probe underway to find whether metro rail incident was sabotage: DMTCL
The law enforcement agencies are investigating whether the incident of a teenager climbing onto the metro rail roof was an act of sabotage, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director Faruque Ahmed said on Monday.
He further said police are also looking into whether anyone else was involved, as only one person has so far been identified.
Faruque Ahmed said this at the monthly press briefing of the DMTCL at its headquarters in the capital’s Diabari today.
Faruque Ahmed also said that there is a plan to install CCTV cameras beneath metro rail stations to enhance security.
Regarding this, he said the source of any incident can be identified, and it will also help determine whether there was any sabotage.
The boy climbed onto the roof through some point instead of entering through the door. It is not yet known what his intention was.
The DMTCL managing director commented that it was fortunate the boy was not electrocuted.
Faruque Ahmed also said that a drone had been dropped onto the metro rail line last week. A total of seven crude bombs have been found in recent days.
Around 8:00 pm Sunday, a teenager climbed onto the roof between two coaches of a metro train at the Secretariat station in the capital. Train operations were halted. Services were not resumed later that night.
However, the authorities are still unsure exactly how many people climbed onto the roof. Faruque Ahmed said that the number is yet to be confirmed. They have yet to determine it, as a few passengers had mentioned seeing two people. For this reason, sweeping trains were run last night and again early today to check whether anyone else was there.