Probe underway to find whether metro rail incident was sabotage: DMTCL

The law enforcement agencies are investigating whether the incident of a teenager climbing onto the metro rail roof was an act of sabotage, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director Faruque Ahmed said on Monday.

He further said police are also looking into whether anyone else was involved, as only one person has so far been identified.

Faruque Ahmed said this at the monthly press briefing of the DMTCL at its headquarters in the capital’s Diabari today.