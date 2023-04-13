Two children electrocuted in wires set up for thieves

Two children were electrocuted on Wednesday while playing in a mango garden in the capital’s Demra area on Wednesday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Ariyan, 7 and his brother Rayhan, 2. Their village is in the Dandamanikpur area in Biswanath upazila of Sylhet.
The incident took place at around 1:30pm on Wednesday.
Speaking to the news agency, the deceased's father, Marfat Ali, said the two brothers were playing in the mango orchard of their neighbour Md Dipu. Dipu had put electric wires in the orchard to save it from the thieves.
At one point, the two brothers were electrocuted by the wires set up for thieves. Their legs were burnt, Marfat Ali said.
Later, they were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead.
Confirming the matter, Saidur Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) at Demra police station, said the bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for autopsy.
No case has been filed over the incident as yet, he added.