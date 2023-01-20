PM postpones pre-scheduled scouts event for Bishwa Ijtema

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has postponed her pre-scheduled programme of Bangladesh Scouts on Saturday in Gazipur to ensure smooth movement of devotees in Bishwa Ijtema, reports BSS.

"The Prime Minister's pre-scheduled programme of Bangladesh Scouts in Gazipur has been postponed to ensure smooth movement of devotees at Bishwa Ijtema," Prime Minister's deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher told BSS this evening.