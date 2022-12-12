Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital

A 20-year-old construction worker died after falling off an under-construction building in Shantibagh area of the capital on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md Khalid Hasan of Rangpur district.

Khalid accidentally slipped and fell from the rooftop of the 11-storey building around 11.00am, said his co-worker Zahidul Islam.

Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he added.