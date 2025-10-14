Woman’s body found in deep freezer, husband on the run
Police have recovered the body of a woman from a deep freezer in a flat in Dhaka’s Kalabagan area. The body was found around 11:30 pm on Monday.
Kalabagan police station sub-inspector (SI) Md Jihan told Prothom Alo that the woman’s husband has been absconding since the incident.
“It is suspected that she was killed and her body was kept in the freezer,” he said.
Citing the victim’s elder daughter, police said their father, Nazrul Islam, woke the girls up early on Monday morning and took them out of the flat. When they asked about their mother, he told them, “Your mother has eloped with another man.”
He later dropped the daughters at their maternal grandfather’s house in the capital’s Adabar area, the police added.
The law enforcement further said the girls became suspicious following their father’s statement and contacted relatives. The family members then went to the police station to report the matter. Officers subsequently broke open the locked door of the flat and discovered the woman’s body inside the deep freezer.