6 crude bombs recovered near judges’ entrance of Supreme Court
Six crude bombs (cocktails) have been recovered from beside the main entrance used by judges at the Supreme Court in the capital, Dhaka. The bombs were recovered today, Sunday, around 1:30 pm.
Police said six unexploded black-coloured crude bombs were found lying on the right side of the judges’ main entrance gate.
The bomb disposal unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is working to defuse the explosives. No damage or casualties have been reported.
Khokon Mia, officer in charge (operations) of Shahbagh Police Station, said the crude bombs were found in an unexploded condition and the process of defusing them is underway.