Mayor asked to find out alternative spot for police station: Minister

“The children will play at the playground, it is normal. We think that necessary arrangements should be made so that the playground remains in place. I’ve asked the mayor and others concerned to find out an alternative spot. If it doesn’t work, we would take a further decision through discussion. It (the building) is also very important for the law enforcement agency,” he said.
He was replying to reporters' queries after attending an Eid gift distribution programme at the Government Science College in the capital’s Tejgaon area on Monday afternoon.
The Tetultala playground is situated on the opposite of the Square Hospitals in Panthapath area. An initiative has recently been taken to construct the permanent building of Kalabagan police station on the spot.
The issue came to the fore on Sunday after a woman protested the initiative that persuaded police to detain her along with her college-going son. They were released on bond after 13 hours of detention.
People from different walks of life, including the rights activists, joined the protest. A number of rights organizations held a press briefing at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday afternoon and expressed a firm stance against the authorities’ decision.
Later, a protest rally was held at the playground when the home minister was talking to reporters at the Science College.