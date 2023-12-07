Alliance Française de Dhaka has launched its revamped website – www.afdhaka.org – on Wednesday, with the aim to offer a better online experience for language enthusiasts, cultural aficionados, and the community at large.
The launch was celebrated with a reception hosted by ambassador of France to Bangladesh, Marie Masdupuy, at the French residence in Dhaka in the evening, reports UNB.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Alliance Française de Dhaka director François Grosjean said, “We are thrilled to introduce our website, which reflects our dedication to providing an enriching digital platform for individuals passionate about French language learning, cultural exchange, and artistic exploration."
"This website reaffirms our commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community," he added.
All are invited to explore the new website, where a wealth of opportunities awaits language enthusiasts, cultural aficionados, students, professionals, and the wider community.
The website embodies the institution's commitment to accessibility, innovation, and the promotion of French language and culture in Bangladesh.
Key features of the revamped website include:
User-Friendly Interface: A clean and intuitive design ensures seamless navigation, making it easier for visitors to explore the diverse offerings of Alliance Française de Dhaka.
Comprehensive Information: The website hosts detailed information about French language courses, cultural events, workshops, and educational programmes, providing a comprehensive overview of the institution's offerings.
Interactive Multimedia Content: Engaging multimedia elements, including videos, image galleries, and interactive features, offer an immersive glimpse into the vibrant cultural activities and language learning opportunities available.
Up-to-Date Event Calendar: A dynamic events calendar keeps visitors informed about upcoming cultural events, exhibitions, concerts, film screenings, and educational workshops hosted by Alliance Française de Dhaka.
Easy Registration and Membership: Visitors can conveniently register for language courses, become members, and access membership benefits directly through the website.