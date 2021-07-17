City

Medical student’s body found hanging in Gulshan

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The body of a medical student, Faria Haider, 21, was recovered from her house in Gulshan's Niketan area on Saturday.

Family sources said they found Faria’s body hanging from the ceiling and took her to a hospital where physicians declared her dead.

Faria’s father Alam Haider said she was a first-year student of a medical college in Malaysia. Due to the Covid situation, she had been staying in the country and taking part in classes online.

Alam said Faria had committed suicide but could not give the reason.

He said Faria went to bed after dinner on Friday night. He later found her body hanging from the ceiling and took her to a local clinic. She was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s emergency unit.

Bacchu Mia, in charge of DMCH police camp, told Prothom Alo that the body had been kept at the hospital morgue.

