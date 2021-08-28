City

Metro rail’s performance test on Sunday: Official

Prothom Alo English Desk
Metro rail coaches
Bangladesh’s first overhead metro train will hold its mainline performance test on the viaduct on Sunday, reports BSS.

“We will carry out performance test of metro rail on viaduct from Uttara depot to Pallabi on Sunday,” Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) managing director MAN Siddique told the news agency on Friday.

He said road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the performance test at 10:00am on Sunday.

Four sets of trains -- each comprising six air-conditioned coaches -- have already reached Bangladesh from Japan and five more sets are scheduled to arrive by September this year.

There will be a total of 144 coaches for the 24 train sets that will run on a 21km-route from Uttara to Kamalapur railway station via Agargaon, Farmgate, Dhaka University campus and Motijheel. There will be a total of 17 stations, according to project documents.

