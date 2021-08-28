Metro rail’s performance test on Sunday: Official

He said road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the performance test at 10:00am on Sunday.
Four sets of trains -- each comprising six air-conditioned coaches -- have already reached Bangladesh from Japan and five more sets are scheduled to arrive by September this year.
There will be a total of 144 coaches for the 24 train sets that will run on a 21km-route from Uttara to Kamalapur railway station via Agargaon, Farmgate, Dhaka University campus and Motijheel. There will be a total of 17 stations, according to project documents.