Dhaka’s air quality remains moderate.

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'moderate' zone. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 59 at 8.56 am on Saturday, the city ranked 23rd in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with an acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

South Africa’s Johannesburg, Pakistan’s Lahore and Iran’s Tehran occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 172, 160, 148, respectively.