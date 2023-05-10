SSC examinee stabbed dead in Jatrabari

A secondary school certificate (SSC) examinee has been stabbed to death and another injured in an attack of a group of miscreants Dania of Jatrabari in Dhaka.
The incident took place around 6:00 pm on Wednesday evening. The deceased is identified as Tajun Islam, 18, of Jurain’s Muradpur area while the injured is Sayem, 17. reports UNB.
They both are students of AK High School and College of the area and are participating in the ongoing SSC examination.
Inspector Bacchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said the two students sustained serious injuries after 15-20 persons allegedly attacked them.
Later they were brought to the DMCH where the on-duty physician declared Tajun dead, he added.
The deceased’s body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy. The reason behind the attack could not be known immediately.