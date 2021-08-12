Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram

Kingwan, along with his colleagues, went to the site adjacent to the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning to join a pipe-installation work. His colleagues informed the police about his disappearance around 2.30 pm.
Later, a GD was registered with the Banshkhali police station.
On Thursday morning, local people spotted the floating body of the Chinese man in the water body and informed the police, said Akter Hossain, sub-inspector of the police station.
Police later recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.
"We've no idea how the Chinese man died ...police are investigating it," said chief coordinator of the power plant Faruk Ahmed.