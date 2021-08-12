Missing Chinese citizen found dead in Chattogram

A Chinese national, who had gone missing on Wednesday, was found dead in a water body near the southern part of the Banshkhali Thermal Power Plant in Chattogram district on Thursday, UNB reports.

The deceased, G Kingwan, 34, working at the thermal power plant in Banshkhali upazila, remained missing since Wednesday noon.

“He was last spotted catching fish in the Bay of Bengal," said Safiul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Banshkhali Police Station.