Literary discussion and cultural soiree held in city

A literary discussion and cultural soiree was organised marking poet and educator Fatema Zohra Haque's literary accomplishments and fights.

The event styled ‘Celebrating life: Crossing the chasm with literature’ was organised at the city’s EMK center on Tuesday with participation of noted poets, writers, publishers and intellectuals.

Fatema Zohra Haque has been teaching English as a head of department at Viqarunnisa Noon School & College over 25 years and published 26 books, including four poetry books housed in the American Library of Congress.