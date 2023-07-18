Literary discussion and cultural soiree held in city

A literary discussion and cultural soiree was organised marking poet and educator Fatema Zohra Haque's literary accomplishments and fights.
The event styled ‘Celebrating life: Crossing the chasm with literature’ was organised at the city’s EMK center on Tuesday with participation of noted poets, writers, publishers and intellectuals.
Fatema Zohra Haque has been teaching English as a head of department at Viqarunnisa Noon School & College over 25 years and published 26 books, including four poetry books housed in the American Library of Congress.
"Selected Love Poems" and "Weeping Sky, Solitary River" are her original collection of poems while her translated poetry books include "Blinded Eyes, Looted Dreams", "Pain in the Epitaph of Art"
The event featured musical renditions, poetry recitations, dance performances, and engaging discussions.
Fakrul Alam, Dhaka University’s supernumerary professor of Department of English; Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, noted poet and former principal secretary to prime minister; journalist and author Syed Badrul Ahsan, among others, spoke on the event and shared their views on the works of Fatema.