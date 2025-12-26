Hadi killing: Inqilab Moncho vows to remain on streets till justice is served

Inqilab Moncho has declared that it will not leave the streets until those involved in the killing of martyred Sharif Osman bin Hadi are arrested. They have also warned that if the situation is worsened, they will be compelled to lay siege to the Cantonment or the Jamuna, the residence of Chief Adviser to the interim government.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, Inqilab Moncho called the people of Bangladesh to come to Shahbagh and stage a sit-in demanding justice for the killing of Osman Hadi.