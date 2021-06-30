Moghbazar blast: Another injured dies at DMCH

Imran sustained 90 per cent burns in the explosion on 27 June. Since then he had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of DMCH.

He breathed his last around 6:00am on Wednesday, said Bachchu Mia, inspector of DMCH police outpost.

On Tuesday, fire fighters pulled out the body of a 65-year-old security guard from the debris of the three-storey building where the deadly blast occurred.