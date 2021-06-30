Moghbazar blast: Another injured dies at DMCH

Imran sustained 90 per cent burns in the explosion on 27 June. Since then he had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of DMCH.
He breathed his last around 6:00am on Wednesday, said Bachchu Mia, inspector of DMCH police outpost.
On Tuesday, fire fighters pulled out the body of a 65-year-old security guard from the debris of the three-storey building where the deadly blast occurred.
The body of security guard Harun-ur-Rashid was recovered around 3.30pm, the deputy director (operations) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Debashish Bardhan, had said.
Earlier that day, police lodged a case against unidentified persons for causing death due to negligence in connection with the blast.
An FIR in the case was filed at the Ramna police station on a complaint by sub-inspector Rezaul Karim, said officer-in-charge Monirul Islam.
Eight people were killed and more than 66 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate on Sunday evening.
The next day, police formed a seven-member committee to investigate the blast.
Additional police commissioner of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will head the committee, the police headquarters said in a release on Monday.
The committee has been asked to investigate the explosion and recommend prevention of such incidents in future. It will also coordinate with the committee formed by the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the release.
Earlier that day, Brig. Gen. Md Sazzad Hussain, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that they had formed a five-member committee to investigate the explosion.
Both the committees have seven working days to submit their reports.