2 highways blocked again after removal, vehicular movement suspended

On 4 September, the Election Commission published the final list of boundaries for 300 constituencies through a gazette notification. Under this arrangement, Algi and Hamirdi unions of Bhanga upazila were excluded from Faridpur-4 constituency and included in Faridpur-2.

Since then, residents of Bhanga have been organising various programmes. From Sunday, local people initiated a 3-day blockade of roads and railways from morning to evening.

At around 11:00am on Monday, protesters blocked the southern side of Bhanga on the Dhaka–Barishal highway and Shoyadi area of Algi union on the Dhaka–Khulna highway. By 12:00 noon, people from Shoyadi, Algi union, began marching towards Bhanga upazila. The procession advanced along the Dhaka–Khulna highway, passing through Monsurabad bus stand and Hazrahati area.