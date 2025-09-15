Protest against constituency re-demarcation in Faridpur
2 highways blocked again after removal, vehicular movement suspended
In protest against the re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies in Faridpur and demanding the reinstatement of the previous boundary, demonstrators continued their blockade of highways and railways on the second day, Monday.
From the morning, due to the activities of law enforcement agencies, protesters gathered beside the roads. However, at around 11:00am, they began blockades at two points of the Dhaka–Barishal and Dhaka–Khulna highways, resulting in the suspension of vehicular movement.
On 4 September, the Election Commission published the final list of boundaries for 300 constituencies through a gazette notification. Under this arrangement, Algi and Hamirdi unions of Bhanga upazila were excluded from Faridpur-4 constituency and included in Faridpur-2.
Since then, residents of Bhanga have been organising various programmes. From Sunday, local people initiated a 3-day blockade of roads and railways from morning to evening.
At around 11:00am on Monday, protesters blocked the southern side of Bhanga on the Dhaka–Barishal highway and Shoyadi area of Algi union on the Dhaka–Khulna highway. By 12:00 noon, people from Shoyadi, Algi union, began marching towards Bhanga upazila. The procession advanced along the Dhaka–Khulna highway, passing through Monsurabad bus stand and Hazrahati area.
Abdul Latif Mia, a participant in the blockade, stated, “We have only one demand, we were part of Bhanga, we shall remain in Bhanga and we shall cast our votes in Bhanga.”
Earlier on Monday morning, police and Ansar personnel were deployed at several points, including the Dhaka–Khulna highway. At that time, protesters formed human chains and took positions beside the highways.
Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Highway Police Station, Md Rakibuzzaman, said, “We have been trying since morning to ensure that the people do not face sufferings. However, at around 11:00am the protesters blocked two highways, which have caused the suspension of vehicular movement on both.”