Bus set on fire in front of National Press Club

A passenger bus has been set on fire in front of the National Press Club in the capital.
The incident took place around 3:30 pm on Tuesday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze quickly.
Ershad Hossain, officer-in-charge of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, told Prothom Alo that the upper portion of the bus was burnt in the fire. They are yet to identify the bus company.
According to Fire Service sources, the miscreants hopped on the bus impersonating as passengers and set fire to it while disembarking.
The BNP and like-minded people are holding a three-day blockade across the nation, protesting against the police attack on the BNP grand rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on 28 October.