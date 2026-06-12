Woman falls from rickshaw during mugging, dies in hospital

A woman died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city after four days of sustaining injuries falling from a moving rickshaw as muggers tried to snatch her vanity bag.

The incident took place last Sunday around 6:15 am in front of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

Victim Soheli Islam, 42, was returning home with her only daughter by rickshaw after getting off a bus. Two muggers, wearing helmets on a motorcycle, were passing by. The person sitting on the back of the motorcycle suddenly grabbed the vanity bag wrapped around Soheli’s hand and started pulling. At one point, Soheli fell from the moving rickshaw.