Metro rail records highest daily passenger count at 403,164
The metro rail has set a new milestone in passenger transport, carrying 403,164 passengers in a single day on Thursday, 13 February, according to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).
In a post on its verified Facebook page, the DMTCL announced on Friday that the figure marks the highest single-day passenger count since the rail service’s launching in the capital city.
It expressed gratitude to passengers, well-wishers, and stakeholders for their support in reaching the milestone, and also sought continued cooperation in the future.
At the same time, the DMTCL extended its thanks to road transport and bridges and railways adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and senior secretary Ehsanul Haque for their guidance and support.