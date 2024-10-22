Protest in front of Bangabhaban demanding president’s resignation
People are demonstrating in front of Bangabhaban demanding resignation of president Md Shahabuddin.
They took position in front of the official residence of the president under different banners on Tuesday evening.
The protesters are staging demonstrations in the road in front of the Bangabhaban in between Motijheel and Gulistan.
President asks not to create controversy on settled issue
They blocked the adjacent roads at around 5:00 pm. The demonstrators were chanting various slogans against the president.
They are staging demonstrations separately under different banners, including “inqilab mancha”, “Raktim July ’24” (a platform of persons injured during the student movement against discrimination), Ziaur Rahman Samajkalyan Parishad and Anti-fascist Student-People Platform.