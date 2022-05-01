National Eidgah ground ready for the main congregation after 2 yrs

After inspecting the Eidgah Maidan, the mayor told newspersons, “We have completed the arrangements so that the people of Dhaka can perform Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the National Eidgah again after two years of overcoming the Covid-19 epidemic.”
The National Eidgah Maidan has been decorated beautifully. Law enforcers are also working to ensure the safety of the devotees who would pray at the National Eidgah Maidan.
“Through this we are creating a beautiful and safe environment, so that the people of Dhaka can come to the National Eidgah and participate in the main congregation of Eid,” he added.
“I wish the people of Dhaka a happy Eid-ul-Fitr in advance,” he said.
Around 35,000 worshipers would be able to participate in the Eid Jamaat at the National Eidgah Maidan.
The main congregation of Eid will be held at the National Eidgah at 8:30am.
During the visit, Dhaka South City Chief Executive Officer Farid Ahmed, Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Sitwat Nayem, Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed, Secretary Akramuzzaman, Chief Health Officer (Acting) Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Additional Chief Engineer (Power) Zafar Ahmed, Supervising Engineer Anisur Rahman and Munshi, and Abul Hashem, Area-1 Regional Executive Officer Marina Nazneen and Ramna Division (Traffic) Deputy Commissioner of Police were present, among others.