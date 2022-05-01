National Eidgah ground ready for the main congregation after 2 yrs

After inspecting the Eidgah Maidan, the mayor told newspersons, “We have completed the arrangements so that the people of Dhaka can perform Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the National Eidgah again after two years of overcoming the Covid-19 epidemic.”

The National Eidgah Maidan has been decorated beautifully. Law enforcers are also working to ensure the safety of the devotees who would pray at the National Eidgah Maidan.

“Through this we are creating a beautiful and safe environment, so that the people of Dhaka can come to the National Eidgah and participate in the main congregation of Eid,” he added.