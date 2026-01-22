'Even in sleep, my child cries out, don’t stitch my mouth', says the mother

“My child is still in trauma. Even in sleep, he suddenly screams, ‘Don’t stitch my mouth shut.’ He also keeps saying, ‘I won’t go to school anymore.’ He is so afraid that we (his parents) might send him back to school that he does not even want to stay with us. He has gone to his maternal grandparents’ house.” This is what the mother of a child under four who was abused at school, told Prothom Alo. She spoke to this correspondent on Thursday afternoon at the premises of Paltan police station, after filing a case regarding the abuse of her child.

The child’s father said that within just one week of enrolling his son in the pre-play class at the school, the child became a victim of such inhuman abuse. They were shocked after seeing the video of the abuse. The boy repeatedly said, “Uncle said, if I tell at home, he will choke me with his legs. He will stitch my mouth shut.”

The incident occurred on 18 January at the Sharmin Academy on Mosque Road in the capital’s Nayapaltan area. The child is the only child of the couple. They requested that their identities not be disclosed.

The video of child abuse from the school’s office room has now gone viral. In the video, a woman enters an office room with a child wearing a school uniform. She first slaps the child. Then a man who was already inside the room attacks the child. At times, the man is seen grabbing the child by the throat, at other times covering the child’s mouth. He had a stapler in his hand. The child is sometimes crying, sometimes moving restlessly. The woman holds the child by the hands to restrain him. At one point, when the child spits on the woman’s sari, the man presses the child’s head against the spot where the spit landed and shakes the child’s head several times in that position.