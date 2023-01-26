City

Youth's bloody body left lying on the road

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A 27-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Rampura bridge at Hatirjheel area in Dhaka.

The accident took place around 11:30pm on Wednesday.

The deceased is Md Ishraq Hossain Joshi, a resident of the capital's Wari area.

He would look after his father’s chemical business.

Hatirjheel police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdur Rashid on Thursday confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said Ishraq was returning home on Wednesday night. When he was near Rampura bridge, his bike overturned as he lost control, leaving him injured critically.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 2:15pm where the on-duty physicians declared him dead.

A pedestrian, Mizanur Rahman, who took Ishraq to the hospital for treatment, told Prothom Alo that his bloody body was left abandoned on the road. People gathered surrounding his body, but nobody took him to the hospital. They were busy taking photographs and filming videos.

Later, a few pedestrians, including Mizanur, took him to the hospital.  

