Youth's bloody body left lying on the road

He said Ishraq was returning home on Wednesday night. When he was near Rampura bridge, his bike overturned as he lost control, leaving him injured critically.
Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 2:15pm where the on-duty physicians declared him dead.
A pedestrian, Mizanur Rahman, who took Ishraq to the hospital for treatment, told Prothom Alo that his bloody body was left abandoned on the road. People gathered surrounding his body, but nobody took him to the hospital. They were busy taking photographs and filming videos.
Later, a few pedestrians, including Mizanur, took him to the hospital.