6 crude bombs recovered from Rayerbazar Martyred Intellectuals Memorial

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has recovered six crude bombs from the Rayerbazar Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Dhaka amidst the reports of arson and crude bomb explosion ahead of the lockdown programme called by the Awami League, whose activities have been banned.

A team of RAB-2 recovered the petrol bombs in an abandoned state from the graveyard at Rayer Bazar at around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, along with four hand bombs.

Additional police super of RAB-2, Md Shamsul Islam, told Prothom Alo, “It is believed the explosives were stockpiled to carry out sabotage in Mohammadpur’s Tin Rasta, Rayer Bazar and other areas ahead of the lockdown called by the Awami League and its affiliates on 13 November.”