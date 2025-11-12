6 crude bombs recovered from Rayerbazar Martyred Intellectuals Memorial
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has recovered six crude bombs from the Rayerbazar Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Dhaka amidst the reports of arson and crude bomb explosion ahead of the lockdown programme called by the Awami League, whose activities have been banned.
A team of RAB-2 recovered the petrol bombs in an abandoned state from the graveyard at Rayer Bazar at around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, along with four hand bombs.
Additional police super of RAB-2, Md Shamsul Islam, told Prothom Alo, “It is believed the explosives were stockpiled to carry out sabotage in Mohammadpur’s Tin Rasta, Rayer Bazar and other areas ahead of the lockdown called by the Awami League and its affiliates on 13 November.”
The operation was led by Major Manjurul Kabir Pial, company commander of RAB-2’s CPSS, and the bombs were later destroyed by the RAB bomb disposal unit.
The date of verdict in a case against the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over crimes against humanity during the July uprising is scheduled to be announced tomorrow, Thursday. On the same day, leaders and activists of the ousted party are campaigning online while calling a lockdown in Dhaka.
Ahead of that, there have been several reports of buses being set on fire and crude bombs being exploded in different parts of the capital. On Tuesday late night, two petrol bombs were thrown at Mohammadpur Preparatory School.
The home ministry has directed law enforcement agencies to remain on the highest alert amid the situation.