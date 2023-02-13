HC grants 4-week anticipatory bail to municipality mayor

An HC bench of Justice Kamrul Islam Mollah and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order after hearing a petition in this regard, said deputy attorney general Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan.
According to the case statement, three minor madrasha students -Bayezid, 10, Siam,8, and Afrid,8, were playing with some pins they found scattered in front of one business establishments of the mayor on 6 February morning on their way homes from a mosque in Rmachandradi village under Araihazar upazila in the Narayanganj district.
Seeing this, the mayor’s aides picked up the children and tied them up with ropes and beat them.
Later, their heads were shaved and they were released after two hours. One of the victims’ father filed a case accusing four people including the mayor on the following day. Police have so far arrested two accused.