New Market traders reopen shops

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
New Market traders are reopening their shops from today, Wednesday, following a day-long clashes with Dhaka College Students on Tuesday.

A pedestrian was killed and over 40 people including 12 journalists were injured in the incident.

Bangladesh Shop Owners Association president Helal Uddin came up with this decision in a press briefing at the association’s office at New Market in Dhaka.

Helal Uddin said, "We want a peaceful solution to the incident." He urged all concerned not to deliver any provocative remarks over the issue.

New Market Shop Owners Association president Dewan Aminul Islam claimed those, who carried out the attack during the clash, were not businessmen.

No students of the college and shop owners and employees were seen in the New Market area since 10:00am on Wednesday.

However, transport movement was seen normal in the Nilkhet-New Market area. A large number of police members have been deployed in the area to evade the further tension.

