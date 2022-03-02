New US ambassador Peter Haas arrives in Dhaka

Haas was the principal deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Economic Affairs who previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations.
Haas has also served as charge d'affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative at the US Mission to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the US Consul General in Mumbai, India, and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
He holds a BA in International Studies and German from Illinois Wesleyan University. He attended the London School of Economics as a Marshall Scholar, where he earned MSc (Econ) degrees in both the Politics of the World Economy and Comparative Government.