City

New US ambassador Peter Haas arrives in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Newly appointed US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday, reports BSS.

He most recently served as US acting assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs, according to the US embassy to Bangladesh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Haas was the principal deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Economic Affairs who previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Haas has also served as charge d'affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative at the US Mission to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the US Consul General in Mumbai, India, and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Advertisement

He holds a BA in International Studies and German from Illinois Wesleyan University. He attended the London School of Economics as a Marshall Scholar, where he earned MSc (Econ) degrees in both the Politics of the World Economy and Comparative Government.

Read more from City
Post Comment
Advertisement