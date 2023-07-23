Student dies in motorbike-truck collision in Dhaka

A young man lost his life in the early hours of Sunday when a truck collided head-on with his motorcycle in the Rampura area of the capital city.
The deceased -- Pulok Gomage, 21 -- is a class XII student at Martin Luther College in Dhaka
His friend, Jahid Hossain, also suffered injuries in the accident and is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Mehedi Hasan, sub-inspector of Hatirjheel police station, said the accident took place on the DIT road when the duo was riding a motorcycle, and a speeding truck from the opposite direction crashed into them during the late hours of the night.
After rescue, they both were taken to the hospital, but physicians declared Pulok Gomage dead, according to the police station and the hospital sources.
Roni Roajario, brother of the deceased, said Pulok and his friend Jahid had gone to Old Dhaka to have biryani around 12:00 am on Sunday. The accident took place while they were on their way back home.
The deceased was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. The police are yet to track down the truck involved in the accident.
Pulok Gomage, son of Bipin Gomage, is from Nagari village in Kaliganj upazila of Gazipur. He had been living in a rented flat in Dhaka along with his family.