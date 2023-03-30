Metro rail to run for 6 hrs from 5 April

The metro rail will be available for six hours -- between 8:00am and 2:00am -- from 5 April. Now the train is running from 8:00am to 12:00pm.
MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, came up with this disclosure on Thursday at a press conference in the capital’s Eskaton.
He said, from Friday, the metro rail will stop at two more stations: Uttara south and Shewrapara, making all nine stations open.
The MD said the train will run in full-swing from next July. From that time, the metro will carry passengers every day from the early morning to midnight.
MAN Siddique said the metro rail has earned Tk 62 million as of yesterday, Wednesday, by carrying 1.77 million passengers while the expenditure stood at Tk 73.3 million.
Electricity accounted for the highest share of cost while the rest was spent for officials' salaries and train maintenance.
"We promised to the people that we will open all nine stations within March. We have been able to meet the deadline. The work of metro rail from Agargaon to Motijheel is in the last stage," he added.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated electricity-powered metro rail on 28 December.