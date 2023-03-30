Metro rail to run for 6 hrs from 5 April

The metro rail will be available for six hours -- between 8:00am and 2:00am -- from 5 April. Now the train is running from 8:00am to 12:00pm.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, came up with this disclosure on Thursday at a press conference in the capital’s Eskaton.

He said, from Friday, the metro rail will stop at two more stations: Uttara south and Shewrapara, making all nine stations open.