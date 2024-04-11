Death of 5 people at Sadarghat: Masters of 2 launches among 5 arrested
Naval police have arrested five people in connection with the death of five people, including three members of a family, as they were hit by a snapped rope of another launch at Sadarghat in the capital.
They were arrested on Thursday afternoon. Four of the five arrested are masters of two launches.
Naval police superintendent (crime and operations) Ashiq Saeed confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said that five people, including the four masters of MV Tashrif-4 and MV Farhan-6 launches, have been arrested on charges of their involvement with the death of the five passengers.
Earlier, the fire service told Prothom Alo that two launches, MV Tashrif-4 and MV Pubali-1, were tied with ropes to the pontoon No. 11 at Sadarghat. The rope of the MV Tashrif-4 snapped and hit the five passengers waiting on the pontoon, injuring them critically as another launch, Farhan, was trying to anchor between the two launches shortly before 3:00 pm.
The injured were rescued in critical condition and admitted to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, where the physicians declared them dead, said Ashiq Saeed.
The deceased include three members of a family. They are Md. Belal, 30, from Mathbaria of Pirojpur, his wife Mukta, 24, and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Maisha.
Belal worked in an apparel factory in Gazipur. He lived there with his wife and daughter. He was going to his village home on Eid holidays.
The other two deceased are Rabiul, 19 from Thakurgaon and Ripon Howladar, 38, from Patuakhali.