Let the pen must not be stopped: BJIM commences with powerful mantra

“Kolom jeno thame na… (let the pen must not be stopped…)” the words of Nurunnahar Khatun created an incredibly heart-wrenching moment while the widower stumbled with weeping and unable to finish her sentence.

Nurunnahar is the widow of Abdul Hakim Shimul, whose life was tragically cut short, allegedly at the hands of a politician's henchmen in a northern Bangladeshi town of Shahjadpur in Sirajganj district. She was the guest during the inaugural of Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM), a unity of Bangladeshi journalists working from home and abroad for reputed global media outlets.

BJIM started its journey exactly a year ago but it was formally launched on Saturday with three objectives - establish it as a key mouthpiece of media freedom in Bangladesh and South Asia, organise various workshops and seminars for journalists and ensure medical and financial safety net for journalists in Bangladesh and South Asia.