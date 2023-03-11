Death toll from Gulistan explosion rises to 23

The death toll from the massive explosion that ripped through a 5-storey building in Gulistan's Siddique Bazar area has risen to 23, with one more victim succumbing to his injuries on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mirza Azam, 36, son of Shahjahan Mirza from Baufal upazila of Patuakhali district.

Azam had been undergoing treatment at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.