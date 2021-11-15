No inter-district bus to enter capital: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has taken a set of measures including revival of naval routes, construction of new roads and modernization of existing traffic system in coordination with the government’s multilateral approach to ease the city’s acute traffic congestion.

The city corporation authority also pays attention on developing the existing roads, widening 53 intersections, registering non-mechanical vehicles, rationalizing bus routes, ensuring adequate places for parking and removing illegal occupants of roads to make city traffic system smooth.

“We have taken various measures in coordination with the government and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to reduce the nagging traffic jam of the capital,” DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh told BSS in an interview at his Nagar Bhaban office in Dhaka on Monday.