No move to make list of those who visited Pori Moni's residence: DMP commissioner

Shafiqul Islam said police have found information that a certain group is extorting various people, threatening to circulate their photos or videos with Pori Moni, Faria Mahbub and Mariam.
Meanwhile, two or three businessmen have sought intervention from the home minister to protect themselves from the extortionists. Police will take action if the victims provide information about the extortionists.
The DMP commissioner advised the victims to record calls of the extortionists and submit those to the police. He also made a request to inform local police stations or DMP about these extortionists.
The Dhaka police chief said three businessmen so far communicated with DMP seeking protection from such extortionists.
Frightened of exposure, a businessman in Gulshan area sought assistance from the DMP commissioner.
DMP commissioner said it is not illegal to have relations with anyone unless a complaint is made.