HC orders ACC to probe graft allegations against BFF president Salahuddin, others

The High Court on Monday ordered a probe into allegations of corruption, money laundering and embezzlement against Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin, senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, former general secretary Abu Naim Sohag and other officials of the organisation.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been asked to submit a report in this regard within four months, reports news agency UNB.
The HC bench of justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a writ petition in this regard.
The High Court rule sought to know as to why the inaction of the defendants in investigating allegations of corruption, money laundering and embezzlement against BFF officials should not be declared illegal.
Bangladesh Bank governor, secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, chief of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), chairman of National Revenue Board, BFF president, its senior vice-president and former general secretary were made respondents to the rule.
Earlier, on Sunday, Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking an inquiry into the allegations of corruption against BFF officials. The writ petition was heard today.
Barrister Sumon was present at the court while Mohammad Saifullah Mamun and Margub Kabir appeared for the BFF officials. Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC.
“Today’s order proves that no matter where the money comes from, if the people of Bangladesh are deprived, the perpetrators will be brought to book,” said Barrister Sumon.
Earlier, on 3 May, Supreme Court lawyer Sayedul Haque Sumon filed a petition with the Anti-Corruption Commission chairman seeking an inquiry into the allegations of corruption against the BFF officials. After getting no results, he filed the writ petition with the High Court on Sunday.