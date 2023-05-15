HC orders ACC to probe graft allegations against BFF president Salahuddin, others

The HC bench of justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a writ petition in this regard.

The High Court rule sought to know as to why the inaction of the defendants in investigating allegations of corruption, money laundering and embezzlement against BFF officials should not be declared illegal.

Bangladesh Bank governor, secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, chief of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), chairman of National Revenue Board, BFF president, its senior vice-president and former general secretary were made respondents to the rule.